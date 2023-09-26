Klubnik: “If you look at every game, we’re just getting better”

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - If a play or two would have gone differently, this could be an entirely different season for Clemson’s Tigers through four games. But second-year quarterback Cade Klubnik is choosing to look on the bright side and sees how the offense is improving every week. “If you look at every game, we’re just getting better,” Klubnik said. “I mean, if you’re really, truly watching our games and not just looking at the summary of the game and the statline, you’re just actually watching the game, we’re just getting better every single week, and it’s fun to see.” The Tigers continue to have turnover struggles, particularly Klubnik. Against Charleston Southern, Klubnik had two turnovers - a fumble and an interception. Both ultimately led to Buccaneer touchdowns. His fumble against the Seminoles was also one of the major plays that contributed to the loss, as it was returned for a touchdown. Nonetheless, it still came down to a field goal prior to overtime; that field goal was missed. Klubnik had an interesting take on how this game affected the team and himself. “I think that this might be the best thing that could happen for us and happen for me and I think we have a really fricking good football team. I really do,” Klubnik said. “I mean, we have a very good football team and it’s just kind of unfortunate, we’re just three plays away from being 4-0.” Clemson will continue their ACC play facing Syracuse on the road (Noon / ABC). The Orange are currently undefeated; however, this will mark their first game against a conference opponent. This will be the first time Klubnik has played Syracuse in the domed stadium in New York. “They’ve got a lot of good playmakers, definitely going to be a great team that always, they’re always a great challenge for Clemson,” Klubnik said. “I think every team is. I think every team every time they get to play us, it’s a big game, and we have to turn around and say it is too. But, definitely a great defense, a great offense and schematically, it’s going to be a good game.” He has played them once before, though. One of his biggest games as a freshman last season was when he came in for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei after the Tigers were struggling against the Orange at home. The home winning streak was still active at that time, and Clemson was down 21-10 going into the fourth quarter. Klubnik helped lead the Tigers to 17 fourth-quarter points as a 27-21 victory. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

