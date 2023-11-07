Goodwin sees a different defense than the one manhandled at Notre Dame last season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – A year can make a big difference. Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin walked towards the tunnel following Saturday’s win over Notre Dame, and his smile might have been the widest in the house. He was hugged and congratulated by players, parents, and even Athletic Director Graham Neff. The Tigers knocked off the Fighting Irish 31-23, and it was Goodwin’s defense that suffocated a Notre Dame offense that entered the contest averaging 38 points per game. In last year’s game in South Bend, the Irish imposed their will on the Tigers’ defense in the 35-14 victory with 24 first downs and a whopping 263 rushing yards on 47 attempts. Notre Dame scored 21 points in the fourth quarter last season against a Clemson defense that lacked the will to finish. The Irish failed to score in the last 21 minutes of Saturday’s game, totaled just 13 first downs and gained 329 total yards. Goodwin said that while there were thoughts of what happened last year in the minds of his defensive players, the difference is that the entire defense is in a better spot than it was a year ago. “I think we're at a completely different spot defensively than we were last year at times, playing with a ton of technique up front, with a lot more physicality, and guys are playing at an elite level,” Goodwins said. “Whether that's TD (Tyler Davis), Ruke (Ruke Orhorhoro), Peter Woods, TJ Parker, all those guys. I feel like XT (Xavier Thomas) is doing much better in the run game as well. There is just a whole different mindset upfront of just controlling the line of scrimmage. At times, we played three defensive tackles out there Saturday and just wanted to get bigger and really set edges in the run game and not let them stretch us and move us at the point of attack.” Goodwin added that while there is a different mindset, the biggest change he sees is in technique. “I think mindset is one thing and just technique-wise as well. Techniques are greatly improved from last year as well,” he said. “And we did some things to help create single blocks at the point of attack.” The Tigers are sixth nationally in total defense and eighth nationally in pass defense, after finishing 76th in that category last season. “All that experience and some of the guys that we brought in have helped with that as well,” Goodwin said. “That was a huge, huge challenge coming into the season. Hopefully we can have a good stretch. And most importantly, just want to find ways to win games here going forward and the stats will speak for themselves.”

