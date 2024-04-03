Final Spring Practice Insider: Swinney details injuries, coaches for each team

Clemson practiced for 2 ½ hours outside the Reeves Football Complex Wednesday afternoon, and head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media after the practice was over.

Here are some quick takeaways, with a more detailed report to follow:

“This was day 14, so we saved this last day in shorts,” Swinney said. “Get work done. Clean up things from the last scrimmage and prepare them for the expectations of the summer. The leadership will take charge of skills and drills, and so we take part in practice and coach them on expectations.”

The spring game is set for 1 pm inside Death Valley on Saturday (ACCNX), and Swinney said he wants to see the fans show up. He said they have already split the team, and Wes Goodwin and Garrett Riley are the head coaches. Goodwin will call defensive signals for his team, with Mickey Conn calling defensive signals for Riley’s team. Riley will call offensive plays for his team, while Kyle Richardson will call plays for Goodwin’s team.

“Pick a side and pack the Valley. I really hope they will show up, and we will have a great crowd,” Swinney said. “It’s free, and this is really meaningful for our program. We have 16 mid-years and there are no exhibitions for us and this the only opportunity we have to create a game feel. Because the next time they play the scoreboard will be lit up. It will be a great day, and hopefully, we will have a great crowd. We have had a great spring, and hopefully, we finish well.”

Paul Tyson has practiced this spring but won’t play. Trent Pearman will play for both teams and rotate in for every third series for both teams.

*Will start exit meetings on Monday, and that will take three or four weeks. There will be a lot of information and stuff they will talk about, and that will prepare them for the summer.

*Team wise, he likes what he’s seen, and he thinks the staff has good chemistry.

*Garry Peters, DJ Reader, and maybe Sammy Watkins will be back as honorary coaches.

*There is a fairly lengthy list of players that won’t play, including Jeadyn Lukus (shoulder surgery); Cole Turner has a strained ab and isn’t ready to play; Walker Parks is back and has taken part in individual drills but won’t scrimmage; Ronan O’Connell has been able to work out but won’t play Saturday; Tyler Brown had foot surgery and won’t play (he has been running around and running routes); Troy Stellato got in 10 or so practices and that is important, but he’s had shoulder surgery and will be ready to go for summer; Jay Haynes is better but won’t go. He is recovering from hamstring; Peter Woods has mono and won’t play. He looks good and feels good, but with mono, there is a time period where you have to be smart; Vic Burley (hamstring) is out. Ricardo Jones is also out.

*Wanted to see Christopher Vizzina get a ton of reps, and he has gotten a ton of competitive work. He has made big strides, as has Pearman. He feels much better than he did in January. Also wanted to see some of the offensive linemen take another step.

*Ryan Linthicum is battling for a starting job at center. But if they played today, he would run out there first. But Swinney reiterates they don’t play today, and there are still some things they need to see from him. Harris Sewell and Trent Howard are coming along.

*He is excited to see the running backs Saturday. He says everybody knows who Phil Mafah is, but this is a big opportunity for all of the younger players. Keith Adams has taken a big step forward this spring. He is hard to tackle, faster, and more athletic than you think. You better put on your big boy pads if you try to tackle him. Jarvis Green has taken advantage of his opportunity as well. David Eziomume – it was fast for him early, but he has adjusted, and things have slowed down a little bit.

*The kickers are both “right there.” One guy hasn’t stepped forward and said he’s the guy. Robert Gunn has been a tad more consistent.