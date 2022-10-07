Fast Fact Friday: Five Things to Know about Boston College

Fifth-ranked Clemson and Boston College are set to square off on The Heights at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.

Below are five fast facts to know about the game between the Tigers and the Eagles.

1. It’s the Red Bandana Game.

Welles Crowther is a name that every American should know.

On September 11, 2001, Crowther – with his red bandana – was on the 78th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center and, like many New Yorkers and Americans, that day made the decision to put the lives of others ahead of his own. He made at least three trips up and down the stairwell leading many people to safety but was caught in the building when it collapsed.

Identified only by his red bandana that he began wearing as a lacrosse player for Boston College, Crowther was a hero on that fateful day.

In 2011, the University of Central Florida students honored Crowther by wearing red bandanas to their game against Boston College. Three years later – in 2014 – Boston College began the tradition that is now known as the Red Bandana Game to honor Crowther. The Eagles defeated No. 9 USC 37-31 during the inaugural game.

Saturday night, Boston College will don their red bandana uniforms and honor the 1999 Boston College graduate for being a true American hero.

2. It's a leather helmet game.

The MVP of the ballgame will win the O-Rourke-McFadden Trophy, a leather helmet.

The O'Rourke–McFadden Trophy was created in 2008 by the Boston College Gridiron Club to commemorate the tradition at Clemson and Boston College while honoring the legacy of Charlie O'Rourke and Banks McFadden. O'Rourke and McFadden are members of the College Football Hall of Fame who played during the leather helmet era. Since the trophy's inception in 2008, the club has presented it to every winner of a Boston College-Clemson football game.

The Boston College Gridiron Club commissioned the trophy to honor the relationship between Clemson and Boston College that began 82 years ago, in early 1940, and to recognize the support of Tiger fans in welcoming Boston College to the ACC, which BC joined in 2005. The trophy features two leather helmet replicas of those used by O'Rourke of Boston College and McFadden of Clemson when they competed against each other in the 1940 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. In addition to the trophy presentation, the Boston College Gridiron Club presents a replica leather helmet to the MVP of the winning school. The helmet will reflect the colors of the winning team.

Boston College has only had one winner of the O'Rourke-McFadden Trophy. Running back Montel Harris won the award in 2010.

3. Zay Flowers is a problem.

Senior wide receiver and punt returner Zay Flowers is having an outstanding final season at Boston College.

In 2022, Flowers has 34 catches for 481 yards – an average of 14.1 yards per catch – and five touchdowns. He has also carried the ball six times for 50 yards.

Against Louisville, Flowers caught touchdown passes of 57 and 69 yards en route to a 151-yard game. It marked his seventh career 100-yard game and his second and third touchdowns of 50 yards or more.

Flowers is the 10th 2,000-yard receiver in BC history and moved into second all-time with 2,460 yards. He is fifth in career receptions at 156.

He is 340 yards and 34 receptions behind Alex Amidon for both the career receiving yards and career reception records. » Alone in second with 22 receiving TDs after passing Pete Mitchell and Dedrick Dewalt last week and six behind Kelvin Martin for the record.

4. Boston College against ranked opponents.

Boston College is 31-119-1 all-time against opponents ranked in the top 25. The Eagles have lost 13 straight against ranked opponents, having beaten No. 25 Miami, 27-14, in 2018. However, the Hurricanes were only ranked in the coaches poll.

The Eagles' last win over an AP top-25 team was the 2014 Red Bandanna Game against No. 9 USC, a 37-31 victory. Boston College's last win over a top-five opponent was in 2002 at Notre Dame, 14-7.

5. Trouble on the O-line

Boston College has not used the same starting lineup on the offensive line in more than one game this season.

Ozzy Trapilo started the opener at left tackle but then missed two games due to injury. Jack Conley started at three different positions in the first three games; right guard, left tackle, right tackle. Kevin Cline was injured in week two at Virginia Tech (9/10) and will miss the rest of the season.

Dwayne Allick spent his 2020 freshman season as a backup center and moved to the defensive line in the 2021 preseason due to a lack of depth. He remained on defense through 2022 spring ball but returned to the offense this preseason. He has now started the last two games at right guard.

Former preferred walk-on Nick Thomas was elevated to starting left tackle vs. Maine (9/17). Drew Kendall (center) is the only Eagles to have started all five games at the same position. Finn Dirstine (left guard) missed the Louisville game and is doubtful for the game against Clemson.

BC also rotates former defensive lineman Jackson Ness, who converted this past spring, into the interior. He started at left guard vs. Louisville.