Fans meet the future of Clemson football at NIL event

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The future of Clemson football was on display Sunday afternoon, and quarterback Cade Klubnik reveled in the chance to interact with his fans.

Dear Old Clemson, one of two NIL collectives created to pay Clemson student-athletes through partnerships, held a meet-and-greet with the freshmen football players at the pavilion at the Madren Conference Center on Sunday afternoon. All of the freshmen were on hand – even those who enrolled in January – and signed footballs, helmets, posters and other collectibles for any an all comers.

Klubnik, the former 5-star out of Austin (TX) Westlake, said it was a great opportunity for both the players and the fans.

“It has been awesome. I am super thankful that they put this on and it's a great way for all of the fans to meet this incoming class and see the future of Clemson football,” Klubnik told TigerNet. “There are so many great players here that are going to do great things today and in the years to come. It's awesome. You've got guys that are going to be phenomenal players here. Future All-Americans.

“You have guys like Adam Randall, Antonio Williams, Collin Sadler, Blake Miller, Wade Woodaz, Sherrod Covil - everybody has a chance to be an All-American here and many of them will have the chance to go do great things at the next level. It just gives the fans an opportunity to come and meet them before the fame and before it's hard for them to do that. I am so excited for all these guys.”

Dear Old Clemson was announced in early June and quickly announced NIL deals with 29 athletes across multiple sports at Clemson. If you missed Sunday’s event, there will be an autograph session with members of the 2023 Clemson softball team scheduled for Aug. 27 at the Madren Conference Center.

You can purchase tickets to future events here.

Jay Courie, founding member of McAngus Goudelock & Courie law firm and a certified NFL agent, has helped with the launch of Dear Old Clemson and told TigerNet he wants Clemson athletes to get the opportunity to make money the right way.

“I am a lifelong Clemson fan and wanted to help Robert (MacRae) and Jason (Beaty) get this started and do it the right way and follow compliance and do it the right NIL way, and follow the rules and make sure that none of the kids do something they aren't supposed to do,” Courie said. “It's important we support all sports, not just football. NIL is here to stay and I think Clemson as a fanbase and as a family has a very unique opportunity to support our student athletes.

“This is our first event and the turnout is great. The fans and the players seem appreciative of being here and it's something you can expect to get even better.”

Klubnik said it proves Clemson will give athletes access to NIL money.

“It proves there are NIL chances at Clemson. There are so many awesome NIL opportunities and I think Clemson has taken its time and not rushed into it,” Klubnik said. “There are a lot of schools that are kind of rushing into it and feed off of the players instead of just trying to do what is best for the players.

“You get here and meet the fans. I remember being a little kid and wanting to meet the players. I don't think that was really possible when I was little. And now it is. And from my point of view it's not just about NIL, it's exciting to be here and serve and meet people and be here for my teammates.”