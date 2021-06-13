Elite Retreat pays dividends for future QB/WR connection

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson's Elite Retreat weekend is all but over, but the future connection of Adam Randall and Cade Klubnik got an early start.

Adam Randall is the 4-star wide receiver commit out of Myrtle Beach (SC) who not only participated in the final sessions of head coach Dabo Swinney's high school camps last week, but he also formed an early bond with his future quarterback in 4-star Cade Klubnik out of Austin (TX) Westlake.

The duo spent a lot of time together at Friday's camp.

"Cade has a really, really big arm," Randall said. "Also, he is able to get outside the pocket and move around. I’m excited to play with him. He is a really nice guy and a really good guy. So I’m excited to be able to play with him and make plays...

"Just us being able to reconnect and being able to actually catch some passes from him, that was one of the highlights and also Clay (Swinney) being in camp too. So us all being able to hang out together and go through camp one last time were probably the highlights for me."

The Elite Retreat was a new addition to the Clemson recruiting calendar and Randall says it was a hit.

"It was really, really fun because all the coaches were in a relaxed atmosphere," said Randall. "It was just nice to see everybody again because I haven’t seen a lot of those guys for a very long time because of COVID and stuff like that. So it was nice to see all those guys again and just be able to talk to some recruits and try to get them on board.

"At the same time, it was nice to see everybody was genuine. It kind of felt like we a nice big family already...I think Clemson did a really good job of planning it out and giving us chance to see everything in the time we were up there."

Randall says he is even more sure of his commitment after the event.

"I was glad to be back around the atmosphere in Clemson and just the family atmosphere that they welcome me in," he said. "They were genuine and kind to my entire family while we were up there. I was just glad to be up there and it cemented my decision even more."

Clemson has made six straight Playoffs and won two national titles in that span, and Dabo Swinney is keeping the standard high for recruiting classes to come.

"His message was Clemson is a real place...We are going to be Clemson and we are going to be the premier team every year and we are going to set the standard for everybody else around college football," Randall said.

I had a great time back at Home??! pic.twitter.com/vlJH6DoCzw — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) June 13, 2021

Smile of a Tiger ~Matthew 6:33~ pic.twitter.com/BbfyLqDV5D — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) June 13, 2021