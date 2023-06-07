Clemson visit moves needle, confirms genuine nature to program for 4-star lineman

What you see is what you get with Clemson, which was never more evident for Casey Poe after spending the weekend in Tigertown for his official visit. Poe, the No. 150 recruit in the nation according to Rivals and 4-star offensive lineman out of Lindale (TX), joined nearly 30 other prospects for Clemson's official visit last weekend, and he said he went into the visit wanting to make sure that Clemson was being truthful in what it's selling. It turns out they are. "Something that really stood out for me, if you're doing the official visits right, you want to find out if a school is being real or not, whether they're really showing their face when they recruit you send you graphics, that's what you need to be looking for," Poe told TigerNet earlier this week. "I think Clemson is exactly what people say it is. The reputation they have for having a great culture and a great personnel and staff and having a staff who really cares about their players instead of just kind of trying to pump out wins or the best players, they really care about the people. Of course, they still have a great culture, they're still grinding and trying to win a championship every single year, but I feel like it's exactly how it's portrayed in the media is exactly how it is on campus." The 6-5, 280-pound prospect said everyone in attendance had a great time. "It was a great weekend. Everyone had a great time," Poe said. "There wasn't a recruit who left there shaking their head or wondering why they went. Everyone had a phenomenal time, whether it was out at the lake or hanging out with the coaches playing cornhole or the scavenger hunt. It was just overall a great experience." One of the highlights for Poe was getting to know offensive line coach Thomas Austin a little better. "During the scavenger hunt, I was able to spend time with him because I was on his golf cart," he said. "Besides that, he really hung out with us. He did a great job recruiting us throughout the weekend. He also did a really great job building a relationship with each offensive lineman that was there. There was a lot of really good talent, and there were people he was gunning for, but he did a great job building a relationship outside of the recruiting aspect." Poe has official visits with Texas Tech, Auburn, and Alabama lined up with hopes of also getting to Oklahoma and LSU. But where does Clemson stand after last weekend? "I think a great way to sum that up is a headline of an article I saw that was something like, 'Clemson moving the needle themselves.' They did a really good job of moving that needle and pushing it up," he said. "They're definitely going to be in consideration. They're sitting very high right now. We'll just see where it goes from there." Extremely thankful for the opportunity to take an Official Visit to Clemson University. I had an amazing time and experienced top notch hospitality! Definitely a school to consider moving forward! @Coach_Cochran @Coach_Austin_OL @carson_cramer @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 pic.twitter.com/bxA9ZZ9lh3 — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) June 5, 2023

