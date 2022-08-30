Clemson depth chart thoughts: One lineman missing, freshman LB moving on up

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Game week is finally here, and it’s not a moment too soon. Tuesday, the Tigers released the depth chart for the season opener, and while there weren’t any huge surprises, there are a few takeaways.

Clemson last played a game 245 days ago, a 20-13 victory over Iowa St. in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. Since then we’ve had spring practice and head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camps, we’ve had media days in Clemson and in Charlotte, and we’ve had all of fall camp.

Now, it’s time to play.

Clemson will kick off the 127th football season in school history in grand fashion on Labor Day as the Tigers travel to the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons for a prime-time ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday, Sept. 5th. Kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

As for the depth chart, we were told a few weeks ago that freshman right tackle Blake Miller was in line for a starting spot and that was confirmed with the release of the depth chart. The starter at right tackle in 2021, Walker Parks, moves to right guard. Parks is backed up by sophomore Bryn Tucker and Mitchell Mayes is the backup right tackle.

Redshirt freshman Tristan Leigh is backing up senior Jordan McFadden at left tackle, and freshman Collin Sadler is a co-backup left guard with redshirt sophomore John Williams.

It is interesting to note that Dietrick Pennington, who was tabbed as a potential contributor during the early part of fall camp last season, was not listed on the depth chart (which was two-deep in places, three in a few others). Pennington tore his ACL last year and missed all of spring practice. He weighed in at 360 pounds at the beginning of fall camp, and while head coach Dabo Swinney downplayed the weight, Pennington wasn’t moving great early in fall camp and it might take him a while to get back on the proverbial beam.

At wide receiver, Joseph Ngata is at his 9-man spot, backed up by Dacari Collins. Brannon Spector, as expected, is listed as the starter in the slot. However, instead of Will Taylor as Spector’s backup, it’s freshman Antonio Williams. Williams has been impressive in camp and possesses that quick-twitch the Tigers missed last season. Taylor is still recovering from his torn ACL. At the other outside receiver spot, EJ Williams and Beaux Collins are both listed, and both have missed time in camp with injury.

There was no surprise that Will Shipley is the starting running back with Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah as co-backups.

On defense, we’ve been touting the continued emergence of Ruke Orhorhoro and he is listed as a co-starter to both Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis. Orhorhoro played major snaps last season, and did well, and NFL scouts haven’t been shy about watching Orhorhoro work out in camp.

It is a little surprising that Myles Murphy and Justin Mascoll are co-starters at one of the defensive end positions, while Kevin Swint is listed as the backup to KJ Henry at the other spot. We haven’t heard about any issues with Murphy, and in fact he’s been one of those defensive players who stays after every practice to work with the coaches.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Keith Maguire are co-starters at middle linebacker with LaVonta Bentley as the backup to Trenton Simpson at weakside linebacker. Trotter has continued to play well and his speed makes a difference at the MIKE (middle). Maguire is the old guy, the experienced player, and they each bring something a little different to the table.

At the SAM (strongside) spot, Barrett Carter is listed as the starter, with Malcolm Greene and Wade Woodaz are co-backups. Woodaz is a freshman, and we noted during an early practice that he was already standing out on special teams. Not long after, both defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and head coach Dabo Swinney touted the play of Woodaz. We expect to see him on the field at different times, but definitely on special teams, where the big hitter can make a difference.

Sophomore cornerback Nate Wiggins is a co-starter at cornerback with both Sheridan Jones and Fred Davis II. I was told that Wiggins is the second coming of AJ Terrell – they move alike – but Davis has also played extremely well in camp. All three will play significant snaps.

Jalyn Phillips and Tyler Venables are co-starters at the free safety opposite Andrew Mukuba. Tyler Venables said Phillips' leadership was a positive in both spring and fall camps, but both players provide experience. RJ Mickens can play both spots but will move to the strong safety spot when Mukuba moves elsewhere (he can play nickel and corner).

Punter is a co-starter battle between BT Potter and Aidan Swanson. From all accounts, Swanson had a great camp, but if that doesn’t transition to the games, Potter is able to handle the chores.

Will Taylor is back at punt returner, and Kobe Pace and Will Shipley are the kick returners. Special teams coach Mike Reed told us that Antonio Williams is a guy that can return kicks, but Williams has to earn the trust of the coaches before he’s allowed the opportunity.