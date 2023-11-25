WATCH: Shane Beamer reacts to rivalry loss to Clemson

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer held his postgame press conference after his team's 16-7 home loss to Clemson on Saturday night. The Gamecocks finished the season with a disappointing 5-7 season as Beamer was very disappointed that his squad's season was over (no bowling). Check out the video below:

Beamer: State of program is that it is as good as it's ever been, got some great young players and they have a great group coming in, seniors had a lot of promising things to say to the younger guys in the locker room. #Gamecocks — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) November 26, 2023

Beamer: No one is patting themselves on the back for going 5-7, wished he could have done more as the head coach to get them over the hump this season. #Gamecocks — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) November 26, 2023

Beamer: Immediate plan for the program is to get better. Mentioned they have on prospect in for an official visit this weekend. "We have a hell of a team coming back next year." #Gamecocks — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) November 26, 2023

Beamer: If any team had a reason to throw in the towel and say it's just not our year, this team could have and they never did. #Gamecocks — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) November 26, 2023

