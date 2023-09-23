CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to overtime loss to Florida State

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to overtime loss to Florida State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 23 17:26

Clemson had a tough 31-24 overtime loss to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said that the loss was one of the most heartbreaking of his career.

"Honestly, as tough of a loss as I’ve ever been a part of," he said. "It was a great college football game, no question about that. They literally made one more play than we did."

Check out his postgame press conference below:

