WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to overtime loss to Florida State
2023 Sep 23 17:26- -
Clemson had a tough 31-24 overtime loss to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Dabo Swinney said that the loss was one of the most heartbreaking of his career. "Honestly, as tough of a loss as I’ve ever been a part of," he said. "It was a great college football game, no question about that. They literally made one more play than we did." Check out his postgame press conference below:
Check out his postgame press conference below:
