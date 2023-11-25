|
WATCH: Clemson players plant flag at midfield after win over Gamecocks
2023 Nov 25 23:05- -
Clemson defeated the Gamecocks 16-7 on Saturday night to get their eighth win of the season.
The Tigers have won 8 out of the last 9 against the Gamecocks. To celebrate, veteran linebacker Jeremiah Trotter ran to midfield and planted a Clemson flag at the 50-yard line at Williams-Brice Stadium. Check out the video below:
The Tigers have won 8 out of the last 9 against the Gamecocks.
To celebrate, veteran linebacker Jeremiah Trotter ran to midfield and planted a Clemson flag at the 50-yard line at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Check out the video below:
Clemson 16 South Carolina 7 https://t.co/v9ifvYEflG pic.twitter.com/cOBZE4v5lR— Marvin Parker Jr. (@suscmarvin) November 26, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football