CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson players plant flag at midfield after win over Gamecocks

WATCH: Clemson players plant flag at midfield after win over Gamecocks
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 25 23:05

Clemson defeated the Gamecocks 16-7 on Saturday night to get their eighth win of the season.

The Tigers have won 8 out of the last 9 against the Gamecocks.

To celebrate, veteran linebacker Jeremiah Trotter ran to midfield and planted a Clemson flag at the 50-yard line at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Check out the video below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Shane Beamer reacts to rivalry loss to Clemson
WATCH: Shane Beamer reacts to rivalry loss to Clemson
WATCH: Clemson players plant flag at midfield after win over Gamecocks
WATCH: Clemson players plant flag at midfield after win over Gamecocks
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning against South Carolina
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning against South Carolina
WATCH: Former President Donald Trump at Clemson-South Carolina game
WATCH: Former President Donald Trump at Clemson-South Carolina game
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts