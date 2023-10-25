WATCH: ACC commish Jim Phillips says ACC is undervalued

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips addressed the media at the 2023-24 ACC tipoff on Wednesday and addressed some of the success stories in the ACC and believes that the conference is undervalued. He mentioned the CFB Playoff appearances, the success of the basketball programs and National Championships in all sports, and the classroom success around the ACC.

