WATCH: ACC commish Jim Phillips says ACC is undervalued

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 25 11:08

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips addressed the media at the 2023-24 ACC tipoff on Wednesday and addressed some of the success stories in the ACC and believes that the conference is undervalued.

He mentioned the CFB Playoff appearances, the success of the basketball programs and National Championships in all sports, and the classroom success around the ACC.

