Riley busted into laughter after seeing his office decorated into a Tiger den.
WATCH: Garrett Riley pranked with a room full of Tigers
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 17, Thu 14:34

It's always good to have some fun co-workers since they normally are around so much on a daily basis.

Clemson released a short clip of offensive line coach Thomas Austin pranking offensive coordinator Garrett Riley by stuffing his office with a room full of Tigers.

Riley took it all in good fun and belted out a huge laugh, and said, "That is awesome. I feel completely honored right now."

Good job by Austin to re-decorate Riley's office with Tigers, as most diehard Clemson fans will tell you that you really can't have enough Clemson decor.

Check out the fun video below:

