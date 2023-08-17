|
WATCH: Garrett Riley pranked with a room full of Tigers
It's always good to have some fun co-workers since they normally are around so much on a daily basis.
Clemson released a short clip of offensive line coach Thomas Austin pranking offensive coordinator Garrett Riley by stuffing his office with a room full of Tigers. Riley took it all in good fun and belted out a huge laugh, and said, "That is awesome. I feel completely honored right now." Good job by Austin to re-decorate Riley's office with Tigers, as most diehard Clemson fans will tell you that you really can't have enough Clemson decor. Check out the fun video below: That escalated quickly 😂🐅@Coach_Austin_OL x @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/uvHFcdjnH0
Clemson released a short clip of offensive line coach Thomas Austin pranking offensive coordinator Garrett Riley by stuffing his office with a room full of Tigers.
Riley took it all in good fun and belted out a huge laugh, and said, "That is awesome. I feel completely honored right now."
Good job by Austin to re-decorate Riley's office with Tigers, as most diehard Clemson fans will tell you that you really can't have enough Clemson decor.
Check out the fun video below:
That escalated quickly 😂🐅@Coach_Austin_OL x @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/uvHFcdjnH0— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 17, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now