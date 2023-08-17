WATCH: Garrett Riley pranked with a room full of Tigers

Clemson released a short clip of offensive line coach Thomas Austin pranking offensive coordinator Garrett Riley by stuffing his office with a room full of Tigers.

Riley took it all in good fun and belted out a huge laugh, and said, "That is awesome. I feel completely honored right now."

Good job by Austin to re-decorate Riley's office with Tigers, as most diehard Clemson fans will tell you that you really can't have enough Clemson decor.

Check out the fun video below: