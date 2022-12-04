CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after ACC title win over UNC

2022 Dec 4

They win, they dance.

On Saturday night, the Clemson football team took care of business in their 39-10 victory against North Carolina in the ACC title game.

It was the 7th ACC title in eight years for the Tigers.

Obviously, the team was thrilled with the win and took to their celebratory dancing in the locker room after the win.

Check it out below:

