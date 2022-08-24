Vegas odds on Clemson making the CFB title game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson will be one of the country's elite teams this season, according to Vegas experts.

BetOnline released their odds for teams to make the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and Alabama was on top with 2/3 odds, followed by Ohio State (7/4), Georgia (2/1), and Clemson (5/2).

The full list of CFB title odds

Alabama 2/3 (-150)

Ohio State 7/4 (+175)

Georgia 2/1

Clemson 5/2 (+250)

USC 9/1

Texas A&M 11/1

Texas 14/1

Miami 18/1

Oklahoma 18/1

Notre Dame 22/1

Utah 22/1

Michigan 33/1

Florida 40/1

LSU 40/1

North Carolina State 40/1

Oregon 40/1

Penn State 40/1

Wisconsin 40/1

Ole Miss 50/1

Tennessee 50/1

Arkansas 66/1

Baylor 66/1

Kentucky 66/1

Michigan State 66/1

Oklahoma State 66/1

Pittsburgh 90/1