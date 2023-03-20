Two Clemson games featured in 11 most 'intimidating' 2023 environments

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football will play in two of the more charged atmospheres of the 2023 campaign, according to 247Sports. No. 10 on the list is Death Valley for the Sept. 23 September matchup with Florida State. "Clemson's record-setting home winning streak ended in its regular-season finale, but Memorial Stadium remains one of toughest places to play in college football since Dabo Swinney took over the program," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Trips to South Carolina have been a house of horrors for the Seminoles, who posted one win at Clemson since 2003, that one coming in 2013 with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Fans could see this matchup twice this season should the Tigers and Seminoles coast through the ACC slate like most project." Next for the Tigers at No. 8 is the reason that winning streak came to a halt, the rivalry with South Carolina, and the return trip to Columbia on Nov. 25 this season. "South Carolina's home venue does not get its due, nationally, but when the Gamecocks are good, this place rocks on Saturday nights. Last season, fifth-ranked Tennessee became of a victim when South Carolina dropped 63 points on the Volunteers in late November before following that up with a victory over Clemson, snapping the Tigers' nation-leading home win streak. South Carolina also beat Texas A&M in Columbia last season, the first win in school history over the Aggies," Crawford said. 247Sports' top projected atmosphere is Tennessee for hosting Georgia on Nov. 18.