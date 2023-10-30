|
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Notre Dame
2023 Oct 30 20:36- -
Clemson will face off against Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, at 12 pm ET on ABC.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds and Jason Crowder will present the game on Gridiron Radio Network.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.
Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.
Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds and Jason Crowder will present the game on Gridiron Radio Network.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football