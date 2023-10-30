CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Notre Dame

2023 Oct 30

Clemson will face off against Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, at 12 pm ET on ABC.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds and Jason Crowder will present the game on Gridiron Radio Network.

