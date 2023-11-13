|
TV announcers for Clemson-North Carolina
2023 Nov 13 18:55- -
Clemson will face off against North Carolina at Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 3:30 pm ET on ESPN.
Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. The Tigers are currently a 6.5 point home favorite against the Tarheels.
Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.
Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.
The Tigers are currently a 6.5 point home favorite against the Tarheels.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football