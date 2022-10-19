TigerNet Podcast: FSU review

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Check out the first part of this week's TigerNet Podcast with David Hood. David and Matt Goldin break down the win over FSU and cover a variety of subjects surrounding that win.

The TigerNet Podcast is brought to you locally by Herb Tyler and Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told TigerNet earlier this week that fans need to get up early, tape up, grab a biscuit and get to the game. There is no better place to grab that biscuit (or biscuits and some sweet tea!!) than Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca.