The Athletic's ACC preview predicts three losses for Clemson in regular season

TigerNet Staff by

The Athletic released its ACC football preview on Tuesday, and it does not favor a Playoff run for the conference. The site's college football editor Stewart Mandel predicts Florida State to win the league but not finish the regular season better than 10-2 ($). While not stating where the losses come from, Mandel picks Clemson to go 9-3 overall and 6-2 in ACC play, which is a game back of FSU. The prediction is a Clemson-FSU rematch in the ACC title game, despite Pitt also finishing 6-2 in ACC action, and the Seminoles coming out on top. "The dream scenario for Dabo is that new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley restokes the magic, turns quarterback Cade Klubnik into a superstar and turns the Tigers back into national title contenders," Mandel said. "They have the defense to do it, with tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. But there are still questions on the offensive line and at receiver." Mandel's outlook for his predicted ACC champs: "Week 1 against LSU may determine whether this highly regarded Noles team will be regarded as nationally elite or nationally relevant. I’m taking LSU. But quarterback Jordan Travis, a fortified offensive line and a seemingly stacked defense could be enough to end a seven-year losing streak to Clemson and win its first trophy since 2014."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest