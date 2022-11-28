SEC Shorts releases video "Clemson holds the playoff hostage"

TigerNet Staff by

It's been a tough few days for Clemson and their diehard fans after the 31-30 home loss to rival South Carolina that snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and eliminated them from the CFB playoff.

SEC Shorts released a satirical video of Clemson talking to South Carolina after the frustrating loss:

Clemson holds the Playoff hostage.



presented by @renasant pic.twitter.com/FrezAQ27vC — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) November 28, 2022