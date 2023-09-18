BREAKING

Reports: Swinney brings in kicking help

A roster addition going into the fourth week of the season is rare in college football, but Clemson has done just that according to reports.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could be looking to make a change at the starting placekicker spot, and he made a call Sunday to bring in some more competition.

Reports surfaced that a walk-on kicker from the previous four seasons, Jonathan Weitz, who had moved on from football after last season has returned to the Clemson football team as a graduate.

Weitz did not attempt a field goal in his time as a Tiger from 2019-22 but did hit multiple PAT attempts. He also had multiple kickoffs.

The move comes on the heels of a 1-of-4 start on field goals for redshirt freshman kicker Robert Gunn III, who missed a field goal and a PAT in Saturday's 48-14 win over FAU.

Weitz played at Charleston's Porter-Gaud.

