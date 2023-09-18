Reports: Swinney brings in kicking help

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could be looking to make a change at the starting placekicker spot, and he made a call Sunday to bring in some more competition.

Reports surfaced that a walk-on kicker from the previous four seasons, Jonathan Weitz, who had moved on from football after last season has returned to the Clemson football team as a graduate.

Weitz did not attempt a field goal in his time as a Tiger from 2019-22 but did hit multiple PAT attempts. He also had multiple kickoffs.

The move comes on the heels of a 1-of-4 start on field goals for redshirt freshman kicker Robert Gunn III, who missed a field goal and a PAT in Saturday's 48-14 win over FAU.

Weitz played at Charleston's Porter-Gaud.