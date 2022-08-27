WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit leads game-winning drive

WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina leads game-winning drive

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL #40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL Rivals:

#30 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL #30 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL 24/7:

#20 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL #20 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL 6-4207Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)2023

Five-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina walked off with a win on an eight-yard TD pass on the very last play of the game for a 23-21 victory over Spain Park on Friday.

Vizzina connected on 22-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also rushed for 96 yards on 15 carries in the win.

He recovered from a slow start last week, where he hit 15-of-24 passes for 97 yards and sacks sent him back to minus-28 rushing yards in a 48-0 defeat.

Vizzina has 3,338 career passing yards with 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions for the Birmingham, Alabama school.

Catch the final drive below:

Final drive from last night…. pic.twitter.com/RBH6qDtrZ7 — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) August 27, 2022