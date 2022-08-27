WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit leads game-winning drive

|
WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina leads game-winning drive
|2022 Aug 27, Sat 15:17-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Christopher Vizzina - Quarterback
Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.68)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL
#40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL
Rivals:
#30 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL
#30 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL
24/7:
#20 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL
#20 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL
Five-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina walked off with a win on an eight-yard TD pass on the very last play of the game for a 23-21 victory over Spain Park on Friday.
Vizzina connected on 22-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also rushed for 96 yards on 15 carries in the win.
He recovered from a slow start last week, where he hit 15-of-24 passes for 97 yards and sacks sent him back to minus-28 rushing yards in a 48-0 defeat.
Vizzina has 3,338 career passing yards with 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions for the Birmingham, Alabama school.
Catch the final drive below:
Final drive from last night…. pic.twitter.com/RBH6qDtrZ7— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) August 27, 2022