WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit leads game-winning drive

Christopher Vizzina totaled over 350 yards in a comeback win on Friday. (Elite 11 photo)
WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina leads game-winning drive
by - 2022 Aug 27, Sat 15:17
Christopher Vizzina Photo
Christopher Vizzina - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 207   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL
Rivals:
#30 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL
24/7:
#20 Overall, #6 QB, #2 AL

Five-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina walked off with a win on an eight-yard TD pass on the very last play of the game for a 23-21 victory over Spain Park on Friday.

Vizzina connected on 22-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also rushed for 96 yards on 15 carries in the win.

He recovered from a slow start last week, where he hit 15-of-24 passes for 97 yards and sacks sent him back to minus-28 rushing yards in a 48-0 defeat.

Vizzina has 3,338 career passing yards with 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions for the Birmingham, Alabama school.

Catch the final drive below:

