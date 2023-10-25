CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top Michigan lineman Andrew Dennis picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Oct 25 21:39
Andrew Dennis - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.60)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 275   Hometown: Mount Pleasant, MI (Mt. Pleasant HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#38 OL, #13 MI
Rivals:
#71 OT, #13 MI
24/7:
#159 Overall, #5 IOL, #3 MI

Four-star 2024 Mount Pleasant, Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Dennis announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Dennis is a former Michigan State commitment, who decommitted last week.

"After an amazing conversation with @Coach__TA (Thomas Austin), I am blessed and honored to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University!!!!" Dennis said.

He is rated as the No. 159 overall player and the No. 5 offensive guard by 247Sports.

Other offers he's added along the way include Auburn, Baylor, Penn State, Stanford, Missouri, Louisville, Minnesota and Nebraska among more FBS offers.

