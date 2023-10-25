|
Top Michigan lineman Andrew Dennis picks up Clemson offer
Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 Hometown: Mount Pleasant, MI (Mt. Pleasant HS) Class: 2024
Four-star 2024 Mount Pleasant, Michigan offensive lineman
Andrew Dennis announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Dennis is a former Michigan State commitment, who decommitted last week. "After an amazing conversation with @Coach__TA (Thomas Austin), I am blessed and honored to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University!!!!" Dennis said. He is rated as the No. 159 overall player and the No. 5 offensive guard by 247Sports. Other offers he's added along the way include Auburn, Baylor, Penn State, Stanford, Missouri, Louisville, Minnesota and Nebraska among more FBS offers. After an amazing conversation with @Coach__TA I am blessed and honored to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University !!!!@AllenTrieu @RivalsClint@ESPNRittenberg @TheD_Zone @samspiegs @JimLahde@BernreuterHugh @SamAliSports pic.twitter.com/EOuf8BC8lI
After an amazing conversation with @Coach__TA I am blessed and honored to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University !!!!@AllenTrieu @RivalsClint@ESPNRittenberg @TheD_Zone @samspiegs @JimLahde@BernreuterHugh @SamAliSports pic.twitter.com/EOuf8BC8lI— Andrew (AJ) Dennis (@andrewdennis_08) October 26, 2023
