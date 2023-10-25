Dennis is a former Michigan State commitment, who decommitted last week.

"After an amazing conversation with @Coach__TA (Thomas Austin), I am blessed and honored to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University!!!!" Dennis said.

He is rated as the No. 159 overall player and the No. 5 offensive guard by 247Sports.

Other offers he's added along the way include Auburn, Baylor, Penn State, Stanford, Missouri, Louisville, Minnesota and Nebraska among more FBS offers.