Clemson signee analysis: 5-star WR Bryant Wesco

Clemson landed a 5-star target out of Texas on Wednesday. More on Midlothian (Tx.) wide receiver Bryant Wesco… Signee analysis: Bryant Wesco - 5-star WR - Midlothian, Texas Committed since: 6/6/23. Listed size: 6-2 170. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Wesco is one of only ten 247Sports Composite 5-star receivers in the class, ranked sixth-best in that group. He totaled 58 receptions for 1,160 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Wesco’s top schools list also featured Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas. According to 247Sports’ own rankings, the last 5-star receiver to sign with Clemson was Derion Kendrick from the 2018 class, who eventually moved to cornerback and finished his career at Georgia. Wesco earned Under Armour All-America and Polynesian Bowl honors. Wesco was a standout on the track as well in high jump, long jump and triple jump. Quotable: “Well-rounded WR1 type who can work the middle of the field, produce run-after-catch chunk plays, and stretch the field vertically. Taller, lankier build space to add some mass if desired...Capable of creating late separation at the top of routes. Able to reach for another gear in those situations. Seems to understand angles and spacing when setting up defenders. Creative run-after-catch threat with challenging combination of suddenness and fluidity. Shows fairly easy top-end speed that is somewhat deceptively fast when compared to opposing defenders. Excellent ball-tracking concentration. Regularly makes "combat" catches as a contested ball-winner. Knows how and when to high-point and provides consistent red-zone threat because of it…Projects as a high-major receiver prospect who should become an impact player for multiple years.” - 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks on Wesco. Clemson bio In High School: Consensus top 35 player nationally according to all major recruiting services … five-star prospect according to PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 15th-best player overall and as the third-best player in Texas and fifth-best receiver in the nation … 247Sports ranked the five-star receiver as the No. 22 overall player nationally and as the sixth-best receiver and fifth-best player in Texas … ESPN ranked him as its No. 25 overall player, as its seventh-best receiver and as its seventh-best player in Texas … On3 listed him as the No. 29 player in the nation, the eighth-best receiver and sixth-best player in Texas … Rivals rated him No. 31 overall and as the service’s seventh-best receiver and fourth-best player in Texas … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl … recorded 109 career receptions for 1,903 yards, a 17.5-yard average per catch … scored 29 career touchdowns … collected 36 catches for 619 yards and 13 touchdowns in just seven games as a senior … posted 56 catches for 1,072 yards — a 19.1-yard average — and 12 touchdowns as a junior, including a 93-yard touchdown … had seven 100-yard games as a junior including a streak of five straight games … recorded four touchdown receptions vs. Cleburne … played for Doug Wendel at Midlothian … also competed in track, finishing fifth in the triple jump at the Texas 5A state meet in spring of 2023. Personal: Born Sept. 22, 2005 … committed to Clemson June 6, 2023 … played his high school career fewer than 30 miles away from fellow Clemson class of 2024 signee Corian Gipson … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. Smooth. Physical. Fast.



