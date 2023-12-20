Clemson signee analysis: 4-star S Ricardo Jones

Clemson signed its latest highly-rated Peach State defender. More on Warner Robins (Ga.) safety Ricardo Jones… Signee analysis: Ricardo Jones - 4-star S - Warner Robins, Georgia Committed since: 6/27/23. Listed size: 6-3 200. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Jones is a unanimous 4-star-rated and Top 200 prospect. He reported close to 35 offers, also including Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Stanford among more Power 5 programs. Florida State was seen as his other top school, but in his commitment announcement, he actually faked out Tennessee fans for a brief moment with a Vols shirt and combo before revealing a Clemson shirt below that. Quotable: “A bigger safety prospect that always seems to be in the right spot at the right time...Might not have any speed markers on file, but flashes plenty of range on tape and can attack the rim on hardwood, having averaged just over 16 points per game as a junior. Educated in how to play Cover 2 defense and is one that usually takes the right angles in coverage. Spirited in run support and is likely only going to be more effective as an open-field tackler once he’s lifting in a college weight room. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level. Must keep improving as a 1-on-1 defender and learn how to diagnose complex offensive schemes on the fly, but could be utilized in a variety of different ways on the backend with his skill set. NFL upside.” - 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins said. Clemson bio In High School: Consensus top 200 recruit nationally … ranked by PrepStar as the No. 106 player in the nation as well as the 15th-best player in Georgia and ninth-best safety in the nation … ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 overall player in America as well as the 24th-best player in Georgia and the nation’s 12th-best safety … ranked as No. 159 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the nation’s 12th-best safety and 19th-best player in Georgia … listed as No. 183 player in the nation by On3, which listed him as the 14th-best safety and 25th-best player in Georgia … rated No. 192 overall by ESPN, which placed him as the 17th-best safety and 28th-best player in Georgia … three-time all-region and all-state selection in Georgia … posted 33 tackles and three interceptions in five games in 2023 … recorded 37 tackles and five interceptions in 2022 … collected 41 tackles, seven interceptions for 103 return yards and five tackles for loss as a sophomore … finished his high school career with 111 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 18 interceptions and 33 passes defensed … also had five fumble recoveries, giving him 23 defensive takeaways in his career … played some quarterback in 2023 and threw for 159 yards … also added eight receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown … played for Marquis Westbrook at Peach County … played basketball and averaged 18.5 points a game over three years … two-time all-region basketball selection who was an all-state selection as a junior … 2023 Region Player of the Year in basketball who scored more than 700 career points. Personal: Born Oct. 9, 2005 … recorded a 3.6 high school GPA … committed to Clemson June 27, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. Patient. Physical. Hard-Nosed.



That's @RicardoJones05 🐅 pic.twitter.com/f2Ei3jgTp5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 2024 FS Ricardo Jones @ricardojones05 (Northside HS) commits to Clemson University #BallSoHardFam @lukewinstel @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/SZ9aKAsopE — BallSoHardFam (@BallSoHardFam1) June 28, 2023

