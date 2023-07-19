5-star target commits elsewhere

2024 Lilburn, Georgia prospect Mike Matthews opted for a Tennesseee commitment in a YouTube announcement.

Matthews’ other finalists were Georgia and Southern Cal. The commitment pushes the Vols ahead of Clemson to No. 11, and the Tigers, to No. 12, in the latest 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Matthews was in Clemson for the big official visit weekend in early June and subsequently made trips to the other three finalists.

Matthews is rated as high as the No. 5 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 player from Georgia (ESPN). He is the No. 1-rated athlete for both ESPN and Rivals and the No. 8 receiver for 247Sports.

He was an All-State selection who totaled 48 catches for 1,030 yards and nine scores last year, adding an interception from the defensive side as well.

Clemson also had recent head-to-head battles with Tennessee over a pair of ‘24 offensive linemen, with Ronan O’Connell picking Clemson and William Satterwhite going with the Vols.