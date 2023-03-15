CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star Texan WR Bryant Wesco was offered a scholarship by Clemson on Wednesday.
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Mar 15, Wed 19:14
Bryant Wesco - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#192 Overall, #27 WR, #31 TX
Rivals:
#165 Overall, #21 WR, #31 TX
24/7:
#101 Overall, #20 WR, #17 TX

Another top Texan prospect was in town and left with a Clemson offer.

Four-star Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco reported the news on Wednesday.

"#AGTG Proud to receive an offer to Clemson University!!" Wesco said on Twitter.

He is rated as a unanimous 4-star prospect and as high as the No. 101 overall prospect (247Sports).

Wesco reports 20-plus offers already, also including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M among more FBS programs.

Wesco tallied 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

According to 247Sports, he was a Texas 5A regional qualifier in the high jump (6-2), long jump (22-7.75), and triple jump (46-9.25) as a sophomore in Spring 2022, a Texas District 14-5A champion in the long jump and triple jump.

