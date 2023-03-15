|
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer
|2023 Mar 15, Wed 19:14-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS) Class: 2024
#192 Overall, #27 WR, #31 TX
#165 Overall, #21 WR, #31 TX
#101 Overall, #20 WR, #17 TX
Another top Texan prospect was in town and left with a Clemson offer.
Four-star Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco reported the news on Wednesday. "#AGTG Proud to receive an offer to Clemson University!!" Wesco said on Twitter. He is rated as a unanimous 4-star prospect and as high as the No. 101 overall prospect (247Sports). Wesco reports 20-plus offers already, also including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M among more FBS programs. Wesco tallied 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. According to 247Sports, he was a Texas 5A regional qualifier in the high jump (6-2), long jump (22-7.75), and triple jump (46-9.25) as a sophomore in Spring 2022, a Texas District 14-5A champion in the long jump and triple jump.
#AGTG Proud to receive an offer to Clemson University!! @Coach_Grisham @ClemsonFB @coachwendel1 @_CoachVincent @drobalwayzopen pic.twitter.com/GVX81GRodW— Bryant Wesco🌟✈️ (@Bryantwesco19) March 15, 2023
