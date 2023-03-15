4-star WR picks up Clemson offer

Four-star Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco reported the news on Wednesday.

"#AGTG Proud to receive an offer to Clemson University!!" Wesco said on Twitter.

He is rated as a unanimous 4-star prospect and as high as the No. 101 overall prospect (247Sports).

Wesco reports 20-plus offers already, also including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M among more FBS programs.

Wesco tallied 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

According to 247Sports, he was a Texas 5A regional qualifier in the high jump (6-2), long jump (22-7.75), and triple jump (46-9.25) as a sophomore in Spring 2022, a Texas District 14-5A champion in the long jump and triple jump.