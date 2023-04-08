4-star QB target commits to Big Ten school

|
4-star QB target Air Noland commits to Big Ten school
|2023 Apr 8, Sat 20:50-
Another 2024 QB target officially came off the board late Saturday when four-star Fairburn, Georgia prospect
Air Noland committed to Ohio State.
Nolan visited Clemson and received an offer last month. In addition to the Tigers and Buckeyes, his other top schools were Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Oregon. The left-handed QB passed for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns to four interceptions last season, completing 73% of his throws and earning 6A player of the year. Clemson does not have another reported offer to a 2024 QB after its four offers to this point have committed elsewhere (Jadyn Davis to Michigan; DJ Lagway to Florida; and Walker White to Auburn also).
