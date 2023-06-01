|
4-star NC defender Isaiah Campbell announces Clemson offer
|2023 Jun 1, Thu 08:29-
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 265 Hometown: Snow Hill, NC (Greene Central HS) Class: 2025
#91 Overall, #5 DT, #3 NC
#191 Overall, #11 DT, #5 NC
#80 Overall, #8 DL, #4 NC
One of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina announced a Clemson offer this week.
Snow Hill 2025 defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell reported the news late Wednesday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!" Campbell said.
Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 80 prospect in the nation (247Sports), No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 3 player out of North Carolina (ESPN).
He reports 20 offers, also including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, UNC and NC State among more Power 5 programs.
|
