Snow Hill 2025 defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell reported the news late Wednesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!" Campbell said.

Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 80 prospect in the nation (247Sports), No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 3 player out of North Carolina (ESPN).

He reports 20 offers, also including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, UNC and NC State among more Power 5 programs.