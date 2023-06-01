CLEMSON RECRUITING

Isaiah Campbell is the latest top 2025 prospect to report a Clemson offer, out of Snow Hill, North Carolina.
4-star NC defender Isaiah Campbell announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 08:29
Isaiah Campbell - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 265   Hometown: Snow Hill, NC (Greene Central HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#91 Overall, #5 DT, #3 NC
Rivals:
#191 Overall, #11 DT, #5 NC
24/7:
#80 Overall, #8 DL, #4 NC

One of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina announced a Clemson offer this week.

Snow Hill 2025 defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell reported the news late Wednesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!" Campbell said.

Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 80 prospect in the nation (247Sports), No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 3 player out of North Carolina (ESPN).

He reports 20 offers, also including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, UNC and NC State among more Power 5 programs.

