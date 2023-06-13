"After a great day at Clemson University, I’m very excited and humbled to receive an offer," Johnson said.

He is a 4-star prospect according to Rivals.

Johnson reports over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee among more FBS schools.

According to 247Sports, Johnson played quarterback initially in high school before moving to the defensive side full-time last year.

He made an official visit to South Carolina already and has them scheduled for Georgia and Tennessee this month.