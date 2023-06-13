|
2024 Georgia defender Quintavius Johnson picks up Clemson offer
|2023 Jun 13, Tue 17:29-
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 255 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Mays HS) Class: 2024
#77 DL, #99 GA
Four-star 2024 Atlanta, Georgia defensive lineman
Quintavius Johnson announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Tuesday.
"After a great day at Clemson University, I’m very excited and humbled to receive an offer," Johnson said. He is a 4-star prospect according to Rivals. Johnson reports over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee among more FBS schools. According to 247Sports, Johnson played quarterback initially in high school before moving to the defensive side full-time last year. He made an official visit to South Carolina already and has them scheduled for Georgia and Tennessee this month. After a great day at clemson university i’m very excited and humbled to receive an offer 🧡💜 @coachski_ @coachtslaton12 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/50vhBOM7F1
He is a 4-star prospect according to Rivals.
Johnson reports over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee among more FBS schools.
According to 247Sports, Johnson played quarterback initially in high school before moving to the defensive side full-time last year.
He made an official visit to South Carolina already and has them scheduled for Georgia and Tennessee this month.
After a great day at clemson university i’m very excited and humbled to receive an offer 🧡💜 @coachski_ @coachtslaton12 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/50vhBOM7F1— Quintavius Johnson jr. ᴴⁱᵐ (@Qjohnson3xl) June 13, 2023
|
