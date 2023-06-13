CLEMSON RECRUITING

2024 Georgia defender Quintavius Johnson picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 13, Tue 17:29
Quintavius Johnson - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.97)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 255   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Mays HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#77 DL, #99 GA

Four-star 2024 Atlanta, Georgia defensive lineman Quintavius Johnson announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Tuesday.

"After a great day at Clemson University, I’m very excited and humbled to receive an offer," Johnson said.

He is a 4-star prospect according to Rivals.

Johnson reports over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee among more FBS schools.

According to 247Sports, Johnson played quarterback initially in high school before moving to the defensive side full-time last year.

He made an official visit to South Carolina already and has them scheduled for Georgia and Tennessee this month.

Rivals updates prospect rankings for future Tigers, sees two poised for 5-star move
Where Clemson has moved up in recruiting rankings after early June commits
Clemson two-way standout wins national award
Clemson coaching addition named college football's most impactful hire
Top Clemson News of the Week