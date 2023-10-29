CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Paul Finebaum calls Dabo Swinney, Clemson the saddest story in CFB

by - 2023 Oct 29 19:53

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes that Clemson's 4-4 record is pitiful this season.

It appears Finebaum is having a lot of fun at the struggles of the Tiger program.

“The saddest story in college football this year is Dabo Swinney and Clemson,” Finebaum said. “There is not a single person outside of that area code who is feeling sorry. This is a coach who has thumbed his nose at the norms of where we are today, where the game is."

Finebaum thinks that Clemson might turn into Nebraska, which is no longer a powerhouse program.

"He has made countless mistakes, and it’s now blowing up," Finebaum said. "I think the real question for Dabo Swinney and Clemson is can you get it back? I mean, these are not easy things to get back. Nebraska has been in the wilderness for 25 years. Other programs have been out there. And it’s very possible that the program, along with Alabama of last 10 years in all of college football, may be done. Is this program done? Quite frankly, is Dabo Swinney done?"

Finebaum is even questioning the recruiting at Clemson.

“He had such a recruiting base,” Finebaum said. “That’s where he was winning, and I’m not suggesting that that’s gone off the deep end. He’s still recruiting well, but it’s more difficult. And I think you have to be concerned."

search
Top Clemson News of the Week