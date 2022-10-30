CLEMSON FOOTBALL

(Photo: Matthew Oharnen / USATODAY)

Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four CFB teams
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 30, Sun 11:24

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit announced his top four college football teams on Saturday night.

The number one team was a surprise in Tennesee, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan.

The first two out of the College Playoff were Alabama and Clemson.

All of this should be exciting to watch for the rest of the season as the Tigers try to return to the playoff in 2022.

The first rankings from the playoff committee will be announced on Tuesday.

