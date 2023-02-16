Clemson linebackers top PFF ranking for best in college football

Jeremiah Trotter, Barrett Carter top PFF ranking for best in college football

TigerNet Staff by

One Clemson linebacker tops college football and another makes the Pro Football Focus top-5 of a ranking of college football's best in 2023.

Leading the way is rising junior Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

"The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the sophomore linebacker has lived up to his father’s name and then some," said Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick. "The younger Trotter excels on passing plays, as he was the only Power Five linebacker with 80-plus grades as a pass-rusher and in coverage. Trotter was second in that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%)."

Four spots later? Tiger teammate Barrett Carter.

"With two linebackers cracking the top five of this list, Clemson easily has the best linebacking corps in the country heading into next season," said Chadwick. "Carter is one of college football's most well-rounded linebackers. The sophomore was one of three in the Power Five with 75-plus grades as a run-defender, pass-rusher and in coverage. His seven combined interceptions and forced incompletions were tied for the most among FBS linebackers as well."

Trotter notched second-team All-America honors last season with a team-leading 92 tackles, with 13.5 tackles for loss. He tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) and added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) in 678 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts). Trotter had only played 59 snaps in the previous season.

Carter garnered fourth-team All-America honors from Phil Steele and PFF last year with with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts). He played 179 snaps as a freshman.