Former Tiger back in the transfer portal

Alabama State tight end Jaelyn Lay has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Wednesday.

In 2023, Lay had two catches for 19 yards.

Over two seasons at Alabama State, he played in 16 games and tallied seven catches for 75 yards.

While at Clemson (2019-2021), he played in 19 games (149 total snaps) and had two catches for 25 yards.

Lay is a Clemson graduate who earned a degree in criminal justice in May 2022. He was a two-time ACC Honor Roll selection.

In high school, he was rated as one of the top five tight ends or H-backs in the nation by ESPN and Rivals.