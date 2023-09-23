|
ESPN's College GameDay predictions for Clemson-FSU
ESPN’s College GameDay released its predictions for Clemson-Florida State shortly before kickoff.
The Tigers (2-1) look to extend their series streak to eight in a row over the No. 4 Seminoles (3-0), who come in as a slight favorite despite their lofty ranking.
Check out the ESPN predictions below:
Desmond Howard: Florida State
Pat McAfee: Clemson
Guest picker Vince Vaughn: Florida State
Lee Corso: Florida State
Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State
Tags: Clemson Football