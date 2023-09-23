CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN's College GameDay weighed in with their picks on Clemson-FSU. (Photo: Andrew Wevers / USATODAY)
ESPN's College GameDay predictions for Clemson-FSU
by - 2023 Sep 23 12:00

ESPN’s College GameDay released its predictions for Clemson-Florida State shortly before kickoff.

The Tigers (2-1) look to extend their series streak to eight in a row over the No. 4 Seminoles (3-0), who come in as a slight favorite despite their lofty ranking.

Check out the ESPN predictions below:

Desmond Howard: Florida State

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Guest picker Vince Vaughn: Florida State

Lee Corso: Florida State

Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State

WATCH: Dabo Swinney with a heartfelt moment with fan during Tiger Walk
Clemson announces two starters expected out for FSU game
LOOK: Dog in stands watching Clemson-FSU
