Deshaun Watson's 100K truck stolen
|Sunday, January 15, 2023, 8:00 AM- -
It's never fun to put your vehicle in the shop, and this is even worse.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had his Dodge Ram TRX pickup truck stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmstead early Saturday morning.
Watson had his truck there doing some routine maintenance.
According to the police, Watson's car was later recovered in a ditch at I-480 and Clague Road.
It was one of five cars stolen by the thieves.
No immediate arrests have been made yet.
Tags: Clemson Football, Deshaun Watson