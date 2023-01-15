Deshaun Watson's 100K truck stolen

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's never fun to put your vehicle in the shop, and this is even worse.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had his Dodge Ram TRX pickup truck stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmstead early Saturday morning.

Watson had his truck there doing some routine maintenance.

According to the police, Watson's car was later recovered in a ditch at I-480 and Clague Road.

It was one of five cars stolen by the thieves.

No immediate arrests have been made yet.