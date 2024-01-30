Deshaun Watson wants Tee Higgins to play for Browns

One way for him to do that is for his team to sign one of the top receivers, former Tiger Tee Higgins, that will likely hit free agency this offseason.

"We wanna pass the ball. That's what we're gonna do," Watson told quarterback trainer Quincy Avery on his podcast on Friday. "We're gonna pass the ball a lot."

Watson pleaded that Higgins should join his team.

"We're gonna take good care of you,” Watson said. “The Cleveland fans are gonna love you to death. We got the Clemson ties. We ain't get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity."

Watson and Higgins teaming up would be must-see TV for Clemson fans.

Despite some injuries, Higgins caught 42 passes for 656 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has had two 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Bengals.

According to Spotrac, Higgins' contract projection is around a five-year contract worth $19.25 million annually.