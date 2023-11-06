Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. named Butkus Award college semifinalist

The Butkus Foundation announced today that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2023 Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. Trotter leads Clemson in tackles (65) and tackles for loss (11), adding 3.5 sacks, five pass brekaups, 12 QB pressures and two interceptions (one TD). The collegiate semifinalists come from 12 different schools representing five conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC) and the FBS independents. There is one repeat semifinalist from a season ago, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg. Nine different states are represented among the 12 high school semifinalists, with Virginia leading the way with three and Texas having a pair of semifinalists. The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7. The 2023 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a gala event on Jan. 27, 2024, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The event will honor the legacy of namesake Dick Butkus and be supported by numerous noted NFL Alumni. Ticket and sponsorship information is available by contacting the Butkus Foundation. Following are the semifinalist selections: 2023 Collegiate Butkus Award Semifinalists Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State Jaylan Ford, Texas Cedric Gray, North Carolina Jay Higgins, Iowa Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri Curtis Jacobs, Penn State Deontae Lawson, Alabama Marist Liufau, Notre Dame Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State Payton Wilson, NC State 2023 High School Butkus Award Semifinalists Sammy Brown, Jefferson, Ga. Aaron Chiles, Olney, Md. Chris Cole, Salem, Va. Cayden Jones, Arden, N.C. Kris Jones, Fairfax, Va. Payton Pierce, Allen, Texas Brayden Platt, Yelm, Wash. Demarcus Riddick, Clanton, Ala. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Bellflower, Calif. Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg, Iowa Justin Williams, Conroe, Texas Bodie Kahoun, Roanoke, Va. Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 39th season. The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. Visit NCFAA.org for more information.