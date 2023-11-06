CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is among the semifinalists for the nation's top linebacker trophy.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is among the semifinalists for the nation's top linebacker trophy.

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. named Butkus Award college semifinalist
by - 2023 Nov 6 13:15

The Butkus Foundation announced today that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2023 Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Trotter leads Clemson in tackles (65) and tackles for loss (11), adding 3.5 sacks, five pass brekaups, 12 QB pressures and two interceptions (one TD).

The collegiate semifinalists come from 12 different schools representing five conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC) and the FBS independents. There is one repeat semifinalist from a season ago, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg. Nine different states are represented among the 12 high school semifinalists, with Virginia leading the way with three and Texas having a pair of semifinalists. The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7.

The 2023 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a gala event on Jan. 27, 2024, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The event will honor the legacy of namesake Dick Butkus and be supported by numerous noted NFL Alumni. Ticket and sponsorship information is available by contacting the Butkus Foundation.

Following are the semifinalist selections:

2023 Collegiate Butkus Award Semifinalists

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Jay Higgins, Iowa

Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Payton Wilson, NC State

2023 High School Butkus Award Semifinalists

Sammy Brown, Jefferson, Ga.

Aaron Chiles, Olney, Md.

Chris Cole, Salem, Va.

Cayden Jones, Arden, N.C.

Kris Jones, Fairfax, Va.

Payton Pierce, Allen, Texas

Brayden Platt, Yelm, Wash.

Demarcus Riddick, Clanton, Ala.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Bellflower, Calif.

Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg, Iowa

Justin Williams, Conroe, Texas

Bodie Kahoun, Roanoke, Va.

Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 39th season.

The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. Visit NCFAA.org for more information.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video celebrating Dabo Swinney's all-time Clemson wins record
WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video celebrating Dabo Swinney's all-time Clemson wins record
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Four Tigers named ACC Players of the Week
Four Tigers named ACC Players of the Week
WATCH: Garrett Riley assesses Clemson offense through nine games
WATCH: Garrett Riley assesses Clemson offense through nine games
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts