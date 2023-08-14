|
Clemson debuts in Associated Press preseason Top 10
Clemson debuted at No. 9 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.
The full Top 10 is Georgia (60 first-place votes), then Michigan (2), Ohio State (1), Alabama, LSU, USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington. The Tigers host two preseason AP-ranked teams in November, with No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 21 North Carolina. Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State are No. 18. Clemson was ranked No. 3 preseason for the AP last year and finished No. 13. The Tigers were the only team in college football from 2016-20 to be ranked in the AP preseason top-5 and finish in the top-5 each season. Clemson debuted at No. 9 with the Coaches Poll last week. The Tigers have had a preseason Top 10 ranking in both traditional polls from the 2016 season-on. The AP Poll has been in existence since 1936. The Tigers’ first preseason ranking came in 1958 (No. 18) and their first-ever ranking came in 1939 (No. 16 in week five, finishing No. 15). AP Top 25 - Preseason 1. Georgia (60) 2. Michigan (2) 3. Ohio State 4. Alabama 5. LSU 6. USC 7. Penn State 8. Florida State 9. Clemson 10. Washington 11. Texas 12. Tennessee 13. Notre Dame 14. Utah 15. Oregon 16. Kansas State 17. TCU 18. Oregon State 19. Wisconsin 20. Oklahoma 21. UNC 22. Ole Miss 23. Texas A&M 24. Tulane 25. Iowa OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.
AP Top 25 - Preseason
1. Georgia (60)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. UNC
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.
