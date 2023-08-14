Clemson debuts in Associated Press preseason Top 10

The full Top 10 is Georgia (60 first-place votes), then Michigan (2), Ohio State (1), Alabama, LSU, USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington.

The Tigers host two preseason AP-ranked teams in November, with No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 21 North Carolina.

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State are No. 18.

Clemson was ranked No. 3 preseason for the AP last year and finished No. 13.

The Tigers were the only team in college football from 2016-20 to be ranked in the AP preseason top-5 and finish in the top-5 each season.

Clemson debuted at No. 9 with the Coaches Poll last week.

The Tigers have had a preseason Top 10 ranking in both traditional polls from the 2016 season-on.

The AP Poll has been in existence since 1936. The Tigers’ first preseason ranking came in 1958 (No. 18) and their first-ever ranking came in 1939 (No. 16 in week five, finishing No. 15).

AP Top 25 - Preseason

1. Georgia (60)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. UNC

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.