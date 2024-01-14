247Sports ranks Clemson-Georgia opener as one of most anticipated 2024 matchups

The Aug. 31 ACC-SEC clash -- and rematch of a close 2021 game -- checked in at No. 5.

"Early lines for this seismic ACC-SEC matchup suggest the Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, which is exactly the A1 bulletin board material Dabo Swinney and the Tigers needed for their locker room," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "These two opened the 2021 season in Charlotte and the only touchdown was an interception return by Georgia that swung the contest's momentum. These elites battle for the same players annually on the recruiting trail and will use this game as a springboard of sorts into the rest of the season as a national championship contender."

As Crawford referenced, FanDuel has Georgia as a 12.5-point favorite to stretch their series win streak to three over Clemson since 2014.

The Tigers topped the Bulldogs in the 2013 edition in Death Valley, 38-35.

The Athletic bills the matchup as a Top 10 showdown, with Georgia No. 1 and Clemson No. 10.

Texas' trip to Michigan in Week 2 tops the list, while the top-ranked one with an ACC team is Florida State going to Notre Dame on Nov. 9, at No. 4.