CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik looks to get his first season opener win as a starter in a battle with a possible No. 1 overall Georgia to start 2024.
Cade Klubnik looks to get his first season opener win as a starter in a battle with a possible No. 1 overall Georgia to start 2024.

Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
by - 2024 Jan 10 13:46

FanDuel released a select number of 2024 season opener odds, which included Clemson taking on Georgia in Atlanta come August 31.

They have Georgia as a 12.5-point favorite currently over the Tigers in the expected primetime clash in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia finished No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 after going 13-1 with a 63-3 win over a depleted Florida State team in the Orange Bowl to close it out.

Clemson (9-4) ranked No. 20 in the same poll after finishing the season on a five-game winning streak.

The best outlook nationally for Dabo Swinney's Tigers so far is a No. 10 'Way Too Early' ranking from The Athletic, which has Georgia at No. 1.

"Georgia will be loaded yet again, especially on defense. The entire front seven that started the Orange Bowl is back, led by defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse, plus linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive back Malaki Starks," said The Athletic's Stewart Mandel. "Quarterback Carson Beck shined in his first year starting. Georgia loses star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but returns WR Dominic Lovett and TE Oscar Delp. Kirby Smart has added Florida running back Trevor Etienne, Miami WR Colbie Young and Vanderbilt WR London Humphreys."

Georgia has won two in a row in the series, with a 10-3 edge in the last neutral site matchup in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium in 2021.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Alabama's next head coach
Vegas odds on Alabama's next head coach
Legendary CFB head coach Nick Saban retires
Legendary CFB head coach Nick Saban retires
Former Clemson WR announces transfer destination
Former Clemson WR announces transfer destination
Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 Erikrez
spacer I don't see how Carson Beck survives the missiles coming at him from
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Im completely ignorant when it comes to online betting
 PDixonTiger2001
spacer Re: Im completely ignorant when it comes to online betting
 CU51996
spacer Re: Im completely ignorant when it comes to online betting
 Orange007
spacer Impact players for the depth charts could change also. We may have some key
 Clemson13
spacer UGA players will be released immediately with no bail.***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: UGA players will be released immediately with no bail.***
 reynolds357
spacer Re: Im completely ignorant when it comes to online betting
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Hate it, but I think GA covers pretty easy.***
 kbtiger®
spacer same garbage wrs we had last season
 tgrfan42069
spacer We will have Antonio Williams, Cole Turner, Ronan Hanafin, Noble Johnson,
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer LOL
 tigerdave2®
spacer Lol!
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: Lol!
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 raider12®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 TigerRag4416
spacer I think it will look more like what they did to Alabama in the SEC Championship
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Sure coot....***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 WhstigeR®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 reynolds357
spacer That point-spread seems reasonable, but looking at 2023 common opponents...
 Razzmatazz
spacer Bet the house!***
 tigerdave2®
spacer UGA covers, with ease.***
 ClemsonZJ
spacer leghumpers -11.5 . . . . .***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener
 QBVII
Read all 28 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts