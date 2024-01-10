Early Vegas odds set for Clemson-Georgia 2024 opener

They have Georgia as a 12.5-point favorite currently over the Tigers in the expected primetime clash in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia finished No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 after going 13-1 with a 63-3 win over a depleted Florida State team in the Orange Bowl to close it out.

Clemson (9-4) ranked No. 20 in the same poll after finishing the season on a five-game winning streak.

The best outlook nationally for Dabo Swinney's Tigers so far is a No. 10 'Way Too Early' ranking from The Athletic, which has Georgia at No. 1.

"Georgia will be loaded yet again, especially on defense. The entire front seven that started the Orange Bowl is back, led by defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse, plus linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive back Malaki Starks," said The Athletic's Stewart Mandel. "Quarterback Carson Beck shined in his first year starting. Georgia loses star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but returns WR Dominic Lovett and TE Oscar Delp. Kirby Smart has added Florida running back Trevor Etienne, Miami WR Colbie Young and Vanderbilt WR London Humphreys."

Georgia has won two in a row in the series, with a 10-3 edge in the last neutral site matchup in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium in 2021.