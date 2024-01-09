CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Troy Stellato and the Tigers look to make the program's first Playoff since 2020 next season.
Troy Stellato and the Tigers look to make the program's first Playoff since 2020 next season.

Clemson makes national outlet's Top 10 for 2024 'Too Early' ranking
by - 2024 Jan 9 09:55

Clemson made the Top 10 for at least one very early national outlook for 2024.

The Athletic pegged Dabo Swinney's Tigers as the No. 10 team next season ($), as the ACC favorite and set for a Playoff return.

"The Tigers, who finished the year on a five-game winning streak, lose RB Will Shipley but bring back QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WRs Tyler Brown and Antonio Williams and most of the O-line," said The Athletic's Stewart Mandel. "Star LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. turned pro, but Barrett Carter came back. Freshman All-Americans T.J. Parker and Peter Woods emerged on the D-line. Safeties R.J. Mickens and Khalil Barnes anchor the secondary."

Mandel's next-best from the ACC is Louisville (16), then Florida State (19) rounding out the league's places. He said that NC State and Virginia Tech were also considered.

For a projected 12-team Playoff from that, The Athletic has it (by seed) as Georgia, Oregon, Clemson, Utah, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Washington, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Liberty.

The Playoff is expected to be filled out by five conference champions and seven at-large teams, with the top four conference champions earning top four seeds and a bye in the first round. After playing at host sites in round one, the postseason shifts to the New Year's Six Bowl sites.

'Too Early' Rankings

ESPN: 19

Action Network: 18

Sporting News: 16

Athlon: 13

USA TODAY: 11

247Sports: 14

PFF: 13

CBS: 21

The Athletic ($): 10

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Former Clemson coach set to retire
Former Clemson coach set to retire
ESPN, USA TODAY vary on 2024 Clemson football rankings outlook
ESPN, USA TODAY vary on 2024 Clemson football rankings outlook
Clemson makes return to final AP Poll
Clemson makes return to final AP Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts