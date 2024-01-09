Clemson makes national outlet's Top 10 for 2024 'Too Early' ranking

Clemson made the Top 10 for at least one very early national outlook for 2024. The Athletic pegged Dabo Swinney's Tigers as the No. 10 team next season ($), as the ACC favorite and set for a Playoff return. "The Tigers, who finished the year on a five-game winning streak, lose RB Will Shipley but bring back QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WRs Tyler Brown and Antonio Williams and most of the O-line," said The Athletic's Stewart Mandel. "Star LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. turned pro, but Barrett Carter came back. Freshman All-Americans T.J. Parker and Peter Woods emerged on the D-line. Safeties R.J. Mickens and Khalil Barnes anchor the secondary." Mandel's next-best from the ACC is Louisville (16), then Florida State (19) rounding out the league's places. He said that NC State and Virginia Tech were also considered. For a projected 12-team Playoff from that, The Athletic has it (by seed) as Georgia, Oregon, Clemson, Utah, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Washington, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Liberty. The Playoff is expected to be filled out by five conference champions and seven at-large teams, with the top four conference champions earning top four seeds and a bye in the first round. After playing at host sites in round one, the postseason shifts to the New Year's Six Bowl sites. 'Too Early' Rankings ESPN: 19 Action Network: 18 Sporting News: 16 Athlon: 13 USA TODAY: 11 247Sports: 14 PFF: 13 CBS: 21 The Athletic ($): 10

