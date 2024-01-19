2024 ACC football schedule reveal moved up

TigerNet Staff by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) - The 2024 ACC football schedule will be unveiled during a two-hour ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release special on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The ACC Huddle special will also be simulcast on ESPN2 and will provide the first look at the ACC game dates for the 2024 season, breaking down key rivalries, top matchups, the conference’s expanded 17-team schedule, and more. ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release will feature ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., headquarters. The show will also feature select ACC head coaches as they react to the team’s schedules. The ACC’s new schedule model for 2024-2030 seasons, which was revealed exclusively on ACC Network in October, will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools with the additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford, and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams, based on conference winning percentage, will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to Wednesday’s ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release, ACC PM will exclusively reveal the Week 1 matchups on Monday, Jan. 22, and the specialty Thursday and Friday night games on Tuesday, Jan. 23. ACC PM airs at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The 2024 ACC season will kick off with the previously announced Week 0 matchup between 2023 ACC Champion Florida State and Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will travel to the Seminoles versus Yellow Jackets matchup for its first-ever international show. 2023 ACC Football Notes: The ACC finished with 10 teams posting a winning record for the second time in the playoff era. The ACC recorded 44 wins versus non-conference teams – the second-most wins among all FBS conferences. The ACC was a combined 7-5 versus the SEC. The ACC had 11 bowl-eligible teams, the most of all Power 5 conferences. Four teams were in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, tied for the second-most among all FBS conferences (Dec. 3: Florida State (No. 5), Louisville (No. 15), NC State (No. 18), and Clemson (No. 22). Six teams started the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). ACC Football Notes: Since 2013, the ACC has captured three National Championships, the second most of any conference. With a 6-6 record in the College Football Playoff, the ACC has the second most wins and winning percentage in the playoff format since 2014. For the 23rd consecutive season the ACC has earned at least six bowl bids. Not including the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least nine teams to a bowl every year since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC is second among all conferences with 111 postseason appearances counting this season. The ACC has had 385 players selected since 2013 - the second-highest total among all conferences - and has had 40 or more players picked in five of the last 10 drafts. The ACC’s 45 draftees in 2018 was its third highest ever. 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 🚨



Mark your calendar - the full 2024 ACC Football schedule will be announced Wednesday, January 24 on @ACCNetwork!



🏈 https://t.co/RIdJg0WKF1 pic.twitter.com/KkH7iKbzDE — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 19, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now