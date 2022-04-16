Reports: Clemson assistant leaving for another ACC assistant job
2022 Apr 16
Clemson has two open assistant positions now for men's basketball, according to multiple reports.

Kareem Richardson, who joined the staff last year, is expected to fill an open assistant coach role with NC State.

Richardson was an assistant along with NC State head coach Kevin Keatts at Louisville.

Richardson also had stops as an assistant or head coach at UMKC, Xavier, Drake, Evansville, Indiana State, Wright State and Indianapolis.

He played for East Carolina and Evansville in college.

Richardson joins Antonio Reynolds Dean as departures from Brad Brownell's staff this month.

