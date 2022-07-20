Former Tiger signs with A.S. Monaco

CLEMSON BASKETBALL
Former Tiger Jaron Blossomgame signs with A.S. Monaco
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 20, Wed 08:20

Former Clemson basketball player Jaron Blossomgame has signed with A.S. Monaco of the LNB Pro A and EuroLeague.

"Very excited about the team and the opportunity we have in front of us," Blossomgame said on social media.

Blossomgame made All-EuroCup First team last season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

He put up 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists during German League action for ULM.

Before playing in Europe, the 28-year-old had stints with the Austin Spurs, Canton Charge, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and Windy City Bulls.

He was the 59th pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA draft out of Clemson.

