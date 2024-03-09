2024 ACC Tournament bracket set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday, March 12-16, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The 71st edition of the tournament will be played for the third time in the nation’s capital. After capturing its first outright ACC regular-season championship since the 2016-17 season, North Carolina (25-6, 17-3 ACC) earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. Duke (24-7, 15-5) claimed the No. 2 seed in the tournament, while Virginia (22-9, 13-7) notched the No. 3 seed. Winners of nine of its last 11 games, Pitt (21-10, 12-8) picked up the No. 4 seed, earning its first-ever double bye in the ACC Tournament. The tournament opens Tuesday with three games. No. 12 seed Notre Dame (12-19, 7-13) faces No. 13 Georgia Tech (12-19, 7-13) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 NC State (17-14, 9-11) plays No. 15 Louisville (8-23, 3-17) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Boston College (17-14, 8-12) takes on No. 14 Miami (15-16, 6-14) in the nightcap at 7 p.m. No. 8 seed Virginia Tech (18-13, 10-10) plays No. 9 Florida State (16-14, 10-10) at noon Wednesday to start the second round. No. 5 seed Wake Forest (19-12, 11-9) battles the winner of the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech contest at 2:30 p.m. In the second session, No. 7 Syracuse (20-11, 11-9) plays the winner of the NC State-Louisville game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 Clemson (21-10, 11-9) takes on the Boston College-Miami winner at 9:30 p.m. The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals. All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX. The 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule: Tuesday, March 12 First Round 2 p.m. – No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network) 4:30 p.m. – No. 10 NC State vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network) 7 p.m. – No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Miami (ACC Network) Wednesday, March 13 Second Round Noon – No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Florida State (ESPN/ESPN2) 2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN) 7 p.m. – No. 7 Syracuse vs. NC State-Louisville winner (ESPN2) 9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Clemson vs. Boston College-Miami winner (ESPN2/ESPNU) Thursday, March 14 Quarterfinals Noon – No. 1 North Carolina vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2) 2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Pitt vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2) 7 p.m. – No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2) 9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2) Friday, March 15 Semifinals 7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2) 9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2) Saturday, March 16 Championship 8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)