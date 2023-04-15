|
WATCH: Jack Leggett's No. 7 retirement ceremony
|2023 Apr 15, Sat 19:28-
Former Clemson Head Coach
Jack Leggett had his #7 retired in a pregame ceremony at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.
The Hall of Fame coach recently returned to an off-field coaching role under his former assistant Erik Bakich. Catch the ceremony below:
Catch the ceremony below:
Getting ready for the number retirement for 7️⃣!#Clemson pic.twitter.com/JgKpRo6mOj— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 15, 2023
This 𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗬 >>>> 🔥🐅7️⃣#Clemson pic.twitter.com/ecI1sUY8JW— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 15, 2023
Excited to celebrate and honor legendary Coach @7jackleggett with @ClemsonBaseball this afternoon - Congrats Sev! pic.twitter.com/i0RxrOG9LO— Clemson Grounds Crew (@CU_GroundsCrew) April 15, 2023
