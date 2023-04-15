CLEMSON BASEBALL

Former Clemson coach Jack Leggett had his trademark No. 7 retired before the second game of the Clemson-ND series. (Clemson athletics photo)
WATCH: Jack Leggett's No. 7 retirement ceremony
by - 2023 Apr 15, Sat 19:28

Former Clemson Head Coach Jack Leggett had his #7 retired in a pregame ceremony at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame coach recently returned to an off-field coaching role under his former assistant Erik Bakich.

Catch the ceremony below:

