WATCH: Bakich calls out tampering on players, reviews first season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich held a 2023 season wrap up and covered a number of subjects on Thursday morning. One of the areas Bakich covered was the transfer portal and NIL, where he had an All-American product in Billy Amick move on to Tennessee and he called out tampering with another All-ACC standout with Cam Cannarella (who stayed at Clemson). Catch Bakich's news conference below:

