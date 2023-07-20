CLEMSON BASEBALL

Erik Bakich's Tigers won the ACC in his first season back in town.
WATCH: Bakich calls out tampering on players, reviews first season
by - 2023 Jul 20, Thu 11:53

Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich held a 2023 season wrap up and covered a number of subjects on Thursday morning.

One of the areas Bakich covered was the transfer portal and NIL, where he had an All-American product in Billy Amick move on to Tennessee and he called out tampering with another All-ACC standout with Cam Cannarella (who stayed at Clemson).

Catch Bakich's news conference below:

