No. 10 Tigers wrap homestand hosting Spartans

GAME SETUP

• Who – USC Upstate (4-3) vs. Clemson (6-1)

• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – No. 10 Baseball America, D1Baseball

• When – Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Bob Mahony, William Qualkinbush

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 7-2 (2009-23)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 6-1 (2009-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Jake Cubbler (SCU, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU, 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 6-1 home record, defeated Kennesaw State twice in three games at home last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .329 with a .527 slugging percentage, .442 on-base percentage and four steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.43 ERA, .230 opponents’ batting average and 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .946.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans have won four in a row by a combined score of 57-15. They are hitting .317 and have a 4.71 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• Vance Sheahan is hitting .440, Jace Rinehart is batting .406 with five homers and 11 RBIs and Julian Parson has the team’s lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Tuesday’s game is the first of three against USC Upstate in 2024, as the two play again at Greenville on April 2 and at Clemson on April 9.

• Clemson has won nine regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023. The last time Clemson did that was from 2011 (7) to 2012 (2).

• A total of 34 Tigers have seen action in at least one game in 2024.

MATHES PUTTING UP NUMBERS

• Senior outfielder Alden Mathes has transferred in from Richmond and has made an immediate impact.

• He is hitting .400 with a homer, double, seven RBIs, six runs, a .594 on-base percentage and a steal in seven games in 2024.

• He has 10 walks and a hit-by-pitch against only two strikeouts.

• He hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance as a Tiger against Xavier on Feb. 16.