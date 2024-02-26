|
No. 10 Tigers wrap homestand hosting Spartans
The No. 10 Tigers host USC Upstate in a Tuesday afternoon game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
GAME SETUP • Who – USC Upstate (4-3) vs. Clemson (6-1) • Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – No. 10 Baseball America, D1Baseball • When – Tuesday (4 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Bob Mahony, William Qualkinbush • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 7-2 (2009-23) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 6-1 (2009-23) STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Jake Cubbler (SCU, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU, 0-0, 0.00) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 6-1 home record, defeated Kennesaw State twice in three games at home last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .329 with a .527 slugging percentage, .442 on-base percentage and four steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.43 ERA, .230 opponents’ batting average and 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .946. USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW • USC Upstate, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire. • The Spartans have won four in a row by a combined score of 57-15. They are hitting .317 and have a 4.71 ERA and .972 fielding percentage. • Vance Sheahan is hitting .440, Jace Rinehart is batting .406 with five homers and 11 RBIs and Julian Parson has the team’s lone save. QUICK HITS • Tuesday’s game is the first of three against USC Upstate in 2024, as the two play again at Greenville on April 2 and at Clemson on April 9. • Clemson has won nine regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023. The last time Clemson did that was from 2011 (7) to 2012 (2). • A total of 34 Tigers have seen action in at least one game in 2024. MATHES PUTTING UP NUMBERS • Senior outfielder Alden Mathes has transferred in from Richmond and has made an immediate impact. • He is hitting .400 with a homer, double, seven RBIs, six runs, a .594 on-base percentage and a steal in seven games in 2024. • He has 10 walks and a hit-by-pitch against only two strikeouts. • He hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance as a Tiger against Xavier on Feb. 16.
