Will Taylor is a Tiger looking to get his bat going in the two battles with instate teams this week.
No. 10 Tigers wrap homestand hosting Spartans
The No. 10 Tigers host USC Upstate in a Tuesday afternoon game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

GAME SETUP

• Who – USC Upstate (4-3) vs. Clemson (6-1)

• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – No. 10 Baseball America, D1Baseball

• When – Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Bob Mahony, William Qualkinbush

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 7-2 (2009-23)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 6-1 (2009-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Jake Cubbler (SCU, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU, 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 6-1 home record, defeated Kennesaw State twice in three games at home last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .329 with a .527 slugging percentage, .442 on-base percentage and four steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.43 ERA, .230 opponents’ batting average and 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .946.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans have won four in a row by a combined score of 57-15. They are hitting .317 and have a 4.71 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• Vance Sheahan is hitting .440, Jace Rinehart is batting .406 with five homers and 11 RBIs and Julian Parson has the team’s lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Tuesday’s game is the first of three against USC Upstate in 2024, as the two play again at Greenville on April 2 and at Clemson on April 9.

• Clemson has won nine regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023. The last time Clemson did that was from 2011 (7) to 2012 (2).

• A total of 34 Tigers have seen action in at least one game in 2024.

MATHES PUTTING UP NUMBERS

• Senior outfielder Alden Mathes has transferred in from Richmond and has made an immediate impact.

• He is hitting .400 with a homer, double, seven RBIs, six runs, a .594 on-base percentage and a steal in seven games in 2024.

• He has 10 walks and a hit-by-pitch against only two strikeouts.

• He hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance as a Tiger against Xavier on Feb. 16.

